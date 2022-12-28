The polar bear swim in Trail is a no go in 2023.

Master Warrant Officer Shane Batch of the 44 Engineer Squadron, which traditionally organizes the event, said they have resumed a “high tempo of activities” over the last year, including support for operations overseas, but this has limited their ability to provide resources for the event.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to resume this great event next year,” he said.

The Trail polar bear swim was cancelled in both 2021 and 2022.

The Nelson polar bear swim, however, will go ahead at Lakeside Park on New Year’s Day.