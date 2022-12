Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Nelson and Castlegar, warning of a supply of down has a high risk of fatal overdose.

The health authority says it comes in yellow and green chunks and pebbles and has a high concentration of fentanyl and fentanyl analogue. It also contains benzodiazepines.

They say using it in the cold increases the chance of overdose, and mixing it with alcohol can be especially dangerous.

The warning is in effect until Dec. 28.