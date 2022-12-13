The man charged in a stabbing at the Shambhala Music Festival this year will return to court next month to indicate how he’d like to be tried.

Taio Forest Cote, who was born in 2000, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following the incident on July 22.

He appeared in court this week in Nelson and will return Jan. 17 to decide whether his case will be heard by a judge alone or a judge and jury.

Police say Cote knew the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Cote was released on conditions.