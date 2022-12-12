Cooler-than-normal temperatures helped bring nearly twice the usual amount of snow to our area last month while total rainfall was only a quarter of the average.

Forecaster Jesse Ellis from the weather services office at the Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar said the mean temperature for the month of minus-1.1 was 3.2 degree lower than usual, making it the coolest November in the area in 20 years.

The highest temperature of the month was 7.6 degrees on the 2nd, compared to the record high of 19.2 on Nov. 4, 1975. The lowest temperature of minus-10.5 on the 30th was barely half as cold as the all-time mark of minus-20.2 on Nov. 21, 1977.

We received 14.6 millimeters of rain, versus the normal 58.7 millimeters, and 73 centimeters of snow, compared to the usual 37.5 centimeters.

- Advertisement -

The big dump at the end of the month brought “relatively low-density snow” over two days. The 37.4 centimeters was the equivalent of 25.4 millimeters of melted water.

Total combined precipitation was 73 per cent of normal.