The City of Castlegar says it still doesn’t know why its Facebook page was removed.

It happened last week, but the city says there was no notice or explanation.

This city has ruled out security concerns and has reported the issue to Facebook but has not received any acknowledgment or response.

“This is very disappointing for us because we have been working for years to grow the City of Castlegar Facebook page as an important tool to get many of our residents information in a way that works best for them, especially during emergencies,” chief administrator Chris Barlow said in a news release.

“We are proactively sharing our situation so other levels of government and businesses are aware that Facebook pages can be removed without any notice, at any time, leaving a gap in the ability to reach people wanting or needing information.”

The city uses its Facebook page to share community information with residents and says the page is a critically important communication tool during emergencies, like the Merry Creek wildfire.

For the time being, the city is asking residents to rely on its website (castlegar.ca) and (ahem) local media for city information.