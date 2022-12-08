The Village of Slocan will receive $169,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust to rehabilitate the Expo Park soccer field.

It’s one of 16 projects being funded through the outdoor active recreation project, with a combined total of over $1 million.

“A healthy person is the foundation for a healthy community, which in turn contributes to a healthy region,” said Justine Cohen, manager, delivery of benefits.

“Creating and improving outdoor recreational assets for all ages, all abilities and a range of interests broadly improves well-being, which is a priority of people in the Columbia Basin.”

Spaces like bike parks, multi-use sports courts and community playgrounds are among the projects targeted.

A playground by the pavilion

The Fauquier Community Club is receiving $138,500 to build a children’s play structure for all ages and abilities. This will be located near the pavilion that it constructed with Trust support earlier in 2022, giving children a place to have fun and move outdoors while making the pavilion even more attractive to families.

“The structure will enhance the physical, mental and social development of children, who will gain an outdoor activity within their own community,” said director Chris Sikora. “It also complements the pavilion, as their proximity means that parents can enjoy social events and gatherings while easily monitoring their children.”

More amenities for a park

The Village of Silverton is receiving $72,000 to enhance the playground in Dewis Memorial Park. This includes installing two sets of shade sails to provide shelter, two water fountains to keep users hydrated, a fun new slide and bike racks.

“The safety and welfare of our youth is very important to Silverton residents,” said chief administrator Viv Thoss. “A healthy, vibrant and active community is a pillar of the community, and this project makes the park an even more welcome destination for both young people and adults.”

Other projects include:

• Balfour Recreation Commission, $25,000 to create an 18-hole public disc golf course.

• Burton Community Association, $10,000 to set up a playground donated by the school district, next to the Burton Hall.

• Kaslo Racquet Club, $127,700 to improve the multi-sport court surface and build a washroom, equipment shed and gazebo.

• Krestova Doukhobor Community Society, $4,600 to improve and expand the community

ice rink and add outdoor lighting.

• Passmore Public Hall Association, $57,300 to buy and install outdoor exercise equipment and a fence on Passmore Hall grounds, to be used freely by the community and with the support of the Passmore seniors housing society next door.

• Kootenay Rockies Disc Golf Society, $33,100 to improve the Ymir Disc Golf course by replacing dirt tee boxes with concrete pads, building a new meeting area and upgrading aging baskets and signs.