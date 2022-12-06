This guy was sort of like the Hamburglar, only he preferred cash to burgers.

Police say video surveillance caught him prying open a drive-thru window at McDonald’s in Trail last week and helping himself to $150 from a cash register.

He was wearing a black hooded winter jacket with white piping on the sleeves. If you recognize him, you’re asked to call Trail RCMP.

Sandwich bandit stopped

RCMP say a 28-year-old Trail man accused of stealing food from a business tried to slow them down by throwing sandwiches.

Last Tuesday afternoon they received a complaint about a man stealing food from a business on Second Avenue. Officers located him holding a full grocery basket, but he ran away.

Officers chased after him while he used the sandwich tactic to try to thwart them. He was eventually caught and arrested, but the business declined to press charges after the groceries were returned.

Police discovered the man had an outstanding warrant under the Mental Health Act, so they took him to hospital for assessment.

Drugs seized in traffic stop

A man is facing a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop on Victoria Street in Trail on Friday evening.

Police say they pulled the car over because it had a burned-out tail light, but discovered the driver, a 33-year-old Trail man, did not have a valid license. He was served with a driving ban and the vehicle was impounded for up to a week.

But an officer saw what he believed to be drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and arrested the passenger, a 40-year-old Trail man, who also had an outstanding warrant.

A search turned up several packages of what police believe to be cocaine and fentanyl, plus over $1,000 cash.

The man will be in court March 2.

Porch pirate strikes again

Police are reporting another porch pirate has struck in Glenmerry.

This time a package worth $50 was swiped from the front porch of a home on Carnation Drive. The suspect was caught on surveillance video (above) but police want your help identifying him.

Previously a package was taken from a home on Laburnum Drive.

The first snow shovel fight of the year

It began with an insult, progressed to a fight involving snow shovels, and ended with a hug. Let’s unpack this weird one.

On Saturday evening, a 33-year-old man cleared a parking spot in the 900 block of Warren Lane in Trail. A 29-year-old Trail woman then parked in the newly-cleared stall. The man hurled an epithet at her, which resulted in her 28-year-old boyfriend leaving his home and challenging the other guy to a fight.

Things escalated into each man hitting the other once with a snow shovel. The fight ended with the 33-year-old guy’s mother came out and yelled at the pair to knock it off. They did so. The 28-year-old hugged the mom and left.

Police were called, but no charges are expected.

“Please remember to use words, not snow shovels, to solve your winter blues,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich urged.