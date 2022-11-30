The Trail Smoke Eaters have dealt forward Quinn Disher to the Penticton Vees for forward Ethan Mann.

Mann, 19, is in his second year in the BCHL and is committed to the University of Wisconsin for 2024-25. He hails from Grafton, Wisconsin.

He put up 30 points in 48 games last season in Penticton and has added another 11 this year. Mann also brings with him championship experience, winning the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup last season with the Vees.

Disher, a left-wing, had six goals and eight assists in 21 games so far this season. He was in his third season with the Smokies but previously played one game for Penticton in the 2019-20 season.