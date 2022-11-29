Trail RCMP say a 35-year-old woman has died on the street of what they believe to be a drug overdose.

Police say they were called early Saturday to the 900 block of Spokane Street, where a friend found the woman under a blanket in the cold and called authorities. They think she died the previous evening.

The incident has been turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service.

“New measures have been proposed by government and are being supported locally to help reduce future tragedies,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“I would like to remind people to have patience and compassion as the opioid epidemic continues on in all communities. This time of the year is especially tough for the most vulnerable due to the cold weather. Donations for warm winter clothes to charities and food to food banks are a necessity for life for them.”

Wallet stolen at Christmas market

Some grinch stole a woman’s wallet during the Trail Christmas Market on Saturday.

RCMP say it was swiped from her boot around 4:45 p.m. The thief tried to access the 75-year-old Castlegar woman’s account with her bank card, but was unsuccessful. The woman took steps to prevent further losses.

Porch pirate pilfers packages

Police say two packages were stolen from the front door of a home in the 3000 block of Laburnum Drive in Trail.

They say package theft spikes this time of year, coinciding with an increase in holiday deliveries.

They suggest having your packages shipped to a secure location like your workplace, or asking someone else to accept the package for you if they’re home during the day.

You can can also have it delivered to a secure mailbox, pick it up directly from the courier, require a signature to accept delivery, or put up a security camera to monitor your porch.

It’s not nice to point fingers

Police have negotiated a truce between two feuding neighbours in Fruitvale.

Police say a 59-year-old man who lives on Nelson Avenue complained that his neighbour, a 79-year-old woman, stole his gloves from his front yard.

But there’s more to it: the man placed the gloves on poles in his yard and arranged them so that they appeared to be giving her the middle finger. He was upset she previously gave him the finger. She responded by snatching the gloves.

Police say the two have agreed to ignore each other from now on.

“Creative, that’s for sure,” Wicentowich quipped.