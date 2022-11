The McKelvey Creek landfill is back in business after a truck hit the scale building.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary spokeswoman Vivienne Hurley said a contractor’s truck clipped the corner of the building’s roof around 7:45 a.m. on Monday. No one was injured.

The site was closed for a few hours for a safety assessment, but it reopened to all traffic by noon. However, the building will require some repairs.