Selkirk College has recognized two members of their community for their sustainability efforts, honoring alumna Avianna Clempson and former instructor Rob Macrae.

“Every year, Selkirk College presents a sustainability award to a student and an employee,” says sustainability coordinator Laura Nessman. “The chosen recipients have demonstrated significant contributions to environmental sustainability.”

Nessman says this award isn’t just focused on efforts on campus, but in the community as well.

“We need to recognize those who have shown strong leadership and encouraged a culture of sustainability both in the community both on campus, and in the community,” she says.

Nessman says recipients are chosen every spring and get selected from a list of nominations put forward by their peers and colleagues, but it is mainly done through the interaction within the campus community.

“This is truly campus community driven,” she says. “It shows who the community thinks is deserving of this award, and the call is to nominate someone who you think has contributed positively to the campus community in terms of sustainability, with a focus on leadership.”

Nessman says Clempson really made an impression on campus through her sustainable efforts, leadership and positive energy around the campus.

“Avianna reached out to me in her first year with her passion for the United Nations sustainable development goals, and her keen positive energy drove it forward for the college.”

According to a news release, Macrae was chosen as a recipient for his ability to lead by example and motivate others to do more to contribute to a better future.

The release says Macrae began his teaching career in 1996 by teaching courses in applied biology, environmental chemistry and environmental sustainability within the School of Environment and Geomatics. He retired from Selkirk College in the spring, but his sustainability efforts continue within the broader community.

To learn more about Sustainable Selkirk visit their website.