The Provincial Government has passed legislation to ensure Indigenous children remain connected with family, culture and communities.

B.C. Government officials said the amendment will respect the rights of Indigenous communities to provide their own child and family services.

The Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act is meant to remove barriers and gaps in B.C.’s legislation.

According to provincial government officials, this will allow the B.C. government and Indigenous people to work together to provide services based on their own child and family laws.

This legislation will also create a new Indigenous child welfare director within the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“The Indigenous child welfare director will provide advice and guidance in relation to child-welfare services and crucial decisions related to Indigenous children and families in B.C., and harmonize Indigenous and provincial laws to work toward improved outcomes for Indigenous children, youth and future generations,” said provincial government officials.