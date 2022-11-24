Interior Health is reminding residents to test homes and businesses for the colourless and odourless gas radon.

IH officials said higher radon levels are estimated in parts of the Interior region.

Smoking also increases the risk of cancer-causing radon gas exposure.

Radon levels will typically be higher in low levels of building like the basement and also buildings with poor ventilation.

IH officials said it’s easy to test for and mitigation systems can be installed within a day.

They said the mitigation systems can often reduce radon levels by over 90 per cent.