The B.C. government is looking to hear from current and past food-delivery workers about employment standards that should be in place.

The survey asks workers and the public for their views on working conditions, and the benefits and challenges for app-based ride-hailing and food-delivery workers.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth of the gig economy, along with the dramatic changes to B.C.’s workforce in recent years,” said Adam Walker, Parliamentary Secretary for the New Economy.

“While workers enjoy the flexibility, they often are subject to precarious employment situations. We have a responsibility to ensure that our employment laws reflect the needs of modern workplaces – while protecting the rights of every worker in our province.”

- Advertisement -

The survey launches at 4 p.m. on Nov 23 and runs until Jan. 6.

“Our food couriers and drivers have been on the front lines of the pandemic and have played an essential role in our economy,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“Our government is focused on creating good jobs and protecting all workers as we build an economy that works for everyone.”

The survey is available here.