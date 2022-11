No sooner did FortisBC restore power to over 1,300 Castlegar-area customers than it went out in the Slocan Valley.

The lights went out at about 4:50 this afternoon in all parts of Castlegar except Kinnaird.

There’s no word exactly what caused the outage, but it has been snowing heavily this afternoon.

Then at about 6:50 p.m., about 350 customers between Crescent Valley and Slocan Park were left in the dark. there is no estimated time of repair.