Nodding off in the middle of the afternoon may have been a Trail man’s undoing.

RCMP seized drugs and weapons after responding to a complaint of someone sleeping inside a running vehicle on Glover Road this month.

Police say a 40-year-old city man was found inside along with drug paraphernalia and a loaded shotgun.

The man was arrested without incident and a further search of the vehicle turned up 7.2 grams of suspected meth, a replica handgun, knives, body armour, and “significant” amount of ammunition.

Timothy James Johnston, 40, appeared by phone before a judge and was released on conditions. He’s charged with one weapons related offence and will be back in court in Rossland on Dec. 15.

RCMP say they expect more charges to be laid against him.

Aggressive guest arrested

A 53-year-old West Kelowna man staying at the Glenwood Inn in Trail is accused of threatening to assault another guest at the motel.

Police say they located the man on Saturday afternoon and found he was drunk and became “aggressive” toward officers.

However, when police threatened to taser him, he started to co-operate with them. He was arrested without further incident and jailed until he sobered up.

He was released on conditions and will make a first court appearance Jan. 5 in Rossland on a count of uttering threats.