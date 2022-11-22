Trail Smoke Eaters forward Nicholas Remissong has committed to the Air Force Falcons (Atlantic Conference-NCAA) to play Division 1 hockey next season.

Remissong, from Chicago, is in his second year as a Smoke Eater and third in the BCHL.

Remissong was acquired last season from the Merritt Centennials and made an immediate impact, scoring in his Smoke Eaters debut.

This year as a 20-year-old, Remissong has been one of the team’s most consistent forwards. He leads the Smokies with eight goals and has another seven assists for 15 points in 20 games. Remissong is committed to the Air Force Falcons for the fall of 2023.

“I want to thank my family and coaches for all their support over the years,” he said in a news release. “I also want to thank the staff at Air Force for their support and helping me through this process. I’m excited to be playing division 1 hockey next season and I am thrilled to be doing that at Air Force Academy next year

“We are always excited for players that stay the course with the day by day process and put in the necessary work to get rewarded,” Smoke Eaters head coach and general manager Tim Fragle said.

“Nick has a professional approach with everything he does on and off the ice and is very deserving of this opportunity with Air Force.”