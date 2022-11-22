Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says “smoking materials” were to blame for a house fire at 425 Rossland Avenue in Trail on Monday afternoon.

They say all the occupants made it out safely.

No one was injured and firefighters were able to knock the flames down before they spread to any nearby homes.

Twenty-three firefighters responded from Warfield and Trail, just a couple of blocks from the regional fire hall, arriving around 5:15 p.m. They had things under control shortly after 6 p.m. although they remained on the scene until about 9 p.m.

Deputy chief Glen Gallamore said the fire happened at shift change, so members of both the day and night shifts were able to respond.

While there is no specific damage estimate, Gallamore said the main floor is a “total loss” although there was no structural damage. The tenant lost all of his belongings, but the basement suffered only minimal smoke and water damage.

He said they are working with the homeowner and his parents to determine the building’s fate, as it was uninsured. The home did have smoke alarms, which were sounding when crews arrived.

The fire department thanked RCMP, the BC Ambulance service, and Yellowhead Road and Bridge for their help.

BC Assessment indicates the home was built in 1904.