An energy credit announced by incoming B.C. Premier David Eby will apply to local residents and businesses, regardless of their electricity provider.

Eby, who was sworn in today, said a $100 credit would be provided to BC Hydro residential customers and $500 to commercial customers. However, BC Hydro only provides a small portion of the West Kootenay/Boundary’s power, chiefly to Upper Arrow Lake, the upper Slocan Valley, and the Lardeau Valley.

FortisBC confirms the one-time credit will also apply to all of its residential and commercial customers.

If you are a residential customer, you can expect a $100 credit on your bill over the next three months depending on your billing schedule. Only one credit is available per customer, regardless of the number of accounts each customers holds, FortisBC said.

Nelson Hydro and City of Grand Forks customers will also receive the credit.

Commercial customers will receive a credit in the first half of 2023. The precise amount is based on consumption between Oct. 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 and is expected to average around $500.

To be eligible for the cost-of-living credit on your electricity bill, an account must have been active on Oct. 1 and continue to be active. The credit will appear automatically on bills. FortisBC says there is no need to apply.