Regional News
Regional NewsNews

Province urging masks, but not mandating

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Pixabay)

The B.C. government is recommending mask-wearing as more people are coming down with COVID-19, influenza or other respiratory viruses, but they won’t be mandatory.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the mandates were necessary when vaccination rates were low, but it’s a different situation now.

According to the provincial government, 51 per cent of kids aged 5-11 have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 86 per cent of British Columbians have received two doses and 57 per cent have gotten their third shot.

Henry said there are 335 COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals across the province, but it doesn’t mean all hospitalizations were caused by COVID-19.

The province is encouraging people to get their boosters if they haven’t already and to get the flu shot as well.

 

