Castlegar RCMP say a man who was awaiting sentencing on two separate drug trafficking charges is back in custody after they searched a home last week.

On Thursday officers executed a warrant at a home in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue. Two men and a woman were taken into custody without incident.

Police say they seized a kilo of what they believe is cocaine, over half a kilo of suspected meth, plus psilocybin, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

One of the men and the woman were released, but Andrew Cancela, 38, was held and has now been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

He is due to be sentenced Jan. 11 after pleading guilty to other drug charges. Last year RCMP searched his home and seized cocaine along with over $78,000 in cash. The previous year police seized cocaine from him during a traffic stop.

Cancela remains in custody pending a court appearance Wednesday on the new charges.