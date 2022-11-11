Listen Live
type here...
HomeRegional NewsNewsHundreds gather for Remembrance Day in Trail
FeaturedRegional NewsNews

Hundreds gather for Remembrance Day in Trail

By Greg Nesteroff
The Trail cenotaph as seen today. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

On a clear but chilly day, hundreds of people gathered at the cenotaph in Trail to pay their respects to the city’s war dead. Due to COVID, it was the first time the Remembrance Day has been held at the cenotaph since 2019.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News