HomeRegional NewsNewsHundreds gather for Remembrance Day in Trail FeaturedRegional NewsNews Hundreds gather for Remembrance Day in Trail By Greg Nesteroff Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail The Trail cenotaph as seen today. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio) On a clear but chilly day, hundreds of people gathered at the cenotaph in Trail to pay their respects to the city’s war dead. Due to COVID, it was the first time the Remembrance Day has been held at the cenotaph since 2019. FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - Continue Reading News Castlegar man awaiting sentencing on drug charges arrested again News New funding available for rural and First Nations communities News Darkness key factor in plane crash that killed Trail man News COVID outbreak declared at hospital in Trail News Castlegar man to buy dream car with million-dollar lotto win News Trail Remembrance ceremony returns to cenotaph News Linda Worley returned as RDKB chair News Legion expects strong turnout for Castlegar Remembrance Day ceremony Load more