After winning a Maxmillions $1 million prize on Oct. 21, Castlegar’s Chad Madrigga knew exactly what his first purchase was going to be — his dream car: a 1998 Dodge Viper.

“I’ve always wanted a Viper and a few times before I almost bought one, but then common sense kicked in,” Madrigga recalled in a news release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

He was fixing his girlfriend’s jeep when he found out the news after she checked the winning numbers.

“She saw there was a winner in the area and insisted that I check my ticket and sure enough, a winner. You probably can’t publish what I said next!”

Madrigga’s girlfriend was “ecstatic” upon finding out his ticket was the winner. So much so that she then went and got a shirt made up for him (pictured) and surprised him with it to commemorate the occasion.

Aside from a new old car, Madrigga plans to renovate his garage, making it bigger for his “cool new toys” and to take his family on a road trip across Canada next year.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Genelle General Store.