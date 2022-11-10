For the first time since 2019, the Trail branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will host a Remembrance Day service at the city’s cenotaph.

First vice-president Glenn Hodge says they were not been allowed to use the cenotaph for a mass service the past two years because of COVID, although they did set up a small, “short, sombre” service across the road from the branch and laid a few wreaths. This year they will have about 20 wreathes from government as well as service clubs.

“It’s been a slow couple of years for most of the Legions around the province and now it’s starting to open up again,” he says. “Most branches are looking forward to having a proper Remembrance service this year.”

He is pleased that they will be able to hold a normal service this year, and hopes the public will come out in force.

“Hopefully we get the crowds we’ve had in the past,” Hodge says. “It’s been a few years since I’ve done the emceeing, but when I did it a few years ago we used to get upwards of 1,500 people. I hope we get that again this year.”

This year a parade will muster at the Fortis building at about 10:15 and then begin its march at 10:30 down Eldorado Street to the cenotaph, where the service will begin at 11.

Afterward, the Legion hall in East Trail will be open to the public, with entertainment including the pipe band and dancers, while the Ladies Auxiliary will be serving up stew.

“Come and show camaraderie with the veterans and members of the branch,” Hodge says.

He’s also the chair of the local poppy campaign, and says they have done “quite well” since kicking off Oct. 29.