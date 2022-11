Interior Health has declared a COVID outbreak in the medical ward at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

The outbreak began Wednesday. The health authority says there are seven patient cases.

It came a day after outbreaks were declared at a long-term care home in Kelowna and Penticton Regional Hospital.

An earlier outbreak, between May 24 and June 6, saw 15 people come down with COVID and one person die.