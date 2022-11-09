Linda Worley has been acclaimed for a second one-year term as chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Worley was returned unopposed as the director for electoral Area B, which includes Genelle, Casino, and Rivervale.

“Thank you for your confidence in me,” Worley said at today’s inaugural board meeting. “I hope that’s reflective of the work I do and not just of the directors at this table but also the staff.”

There was, however, a race for vice-chair between incumbent Grace McGregor, who is the director for Christina Lake, and Ali Grieve, the director for rural parts of Beaver Valley.

Directors chose McGregor, but the vote total was not disclosed. McGregor has been chair or vice-chair for the last 11 years.

The 13-member board is also made up of representatives from Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Fruitvale, Montrose, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Midway and rural areas of Grand Forks and the West Boundary.