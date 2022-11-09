Castlegar’s Remembrance Day ceremony will go ahead on Friday as normal, with some minor exceptions.

After observing strict COVID-related protocols the past couple of years, Royal Canadian Legion vice-president Dean Burdeyny says those will now be optional and he’s hoping for a strong turnout.

A parade will begin from 3rd Street and Columbia Avenue around 10:35 a.m. which will march to the cenotaph at Kinsmen Park for the ceremony, which begins with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

The girl guides, air cadets, and Castlegar Rebels will help with set up and Legionnaires and other volunteers will place the wreaths.

The Legion will be open to the public after the ceremony for a reception.

“I’m very happy and proud of our community,” Burdeyny says. “So far in the poppy campaign we’ve raised more money than in [other] years, and there are still orders coming in and the poppy boxes are still out there.

“The people of this community have been extremely gracious and kind to our veterans. I see lots of people wearing poppies and I’m very proud to be not only a member of this Legion but a member of the community.”