RCMP say speed and winter driving conditions are believed to be factors in a head-on crash in Fruitvale that resulted in injuries to two men.

They say they were called Friday a bit before 7 a.m. to the crash in the 2000 block of Highway 3B. A 19-year-old Trail man in a pick-up truck crossed the centre line while eastbound and struck an oncoming pick-up driven by a 62-year-old Salmo man.

Both drivers were taken to hospital in Trail for treatment of their injuries, including a broken ankle suffered by the younger man.

Police say it was just one of several crashes and rollovers in the West Kootenay in the last few days following the first blast of snow.

“Remember that none of us are immune to the consequences of poor winter driving habits Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

Impaired idling

Police say a 42-year-old Trail woman received a 24-hour roadside ban after they were called Sunday morning to a complaint about two people sleeping inside a running vehicle in the 1300 block of Cedar Avenue.

Police believed the woman might have been impaired by drugs. She failed a sobriety test.