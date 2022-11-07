More people have their homes for sale in the Kootenays, but fewer are selling compared to a year ago, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.

In a news release, they said 203 units sold last month, which was a decrease of 44.8 per cent compared to October 2021.

The 257 new listings in the Kootenay-Boundary in October were 20.9 per cent lower than the same time last year.

However, the total number of active listings was 1,209, an increase of 28.2 per cent compared to 2021.

“The Kootenay and Boundary region has held its attractiveness among buyers, thanks to its affordability and the quality of life it offers,” association president Lyndi Cruickshank said.

“While sales numbers are substantially lower than a year ago, our inventory numbers are showing a healthy sign of recovery from the supply shock throughout the pandemic.”

The benchmark price — which realtors say is a better representation of value compared to the average or median price as it represents a home of “typical attributes” — saw double-digit increases across all home categories in the Kootenays compared to the same month last year.

The benchmark price for condominiums saw the greatest increase in year-over-year comparison for another month, with a 16.6 per cent increase to $286,200.