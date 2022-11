Twenty-four of the 29 newly-elected or re-elected mayors and councillors of Trail, Rossland, Fruitvale, Montrose, and Warfield were on hand tonight at the Prestige Resort in Rossland to be sworn in by Provincial Court Judge Rob Brown.

It was the first time in at least 20 years that all five municipalities have gathered for a joint ceremony, as normally Trail has held its own event. Castlegar’s new council will be sworn in next week.