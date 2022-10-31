For the third time in recent weeks, vehicles have collided at the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Highway 22 in Trail, which is the entrance to the Tadanac neighbourhood.

RCMP say the latest smash-up happened Saturday evening.

A 18-year-old Castlegar man driving a pick-up truck turned south onto the highway and was struck by an oncoming northbound vehicle.

Neither driver appeared injured but both vehicles were towed. The Castlegar man was issued a $167 ticket for failing to yield.

Police say increased traffic in the area is raising the risk of further accidents.

“Trail RCMP is asking the public to use extra caution at the intersection,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“Trail residents have reached out to us and others with their safety concerns. Trail RCMP will conduct addition patrols on Highway 22 in an effort to increase road safety in this area.”

Eight days earlier a crash at the same intersection occurred between a van and a pick-up truck, which resulted in a light standard being sheared off. It came one day after the standard was replaced following an earlier crash.

Police seize imitation guns

Police say they have seized two imitation handguns from a 19-year-old city man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The man was arrested late Saturday in the 700 block of Victoria Street in Trail.

They searched him, which turned up the first fake gun. The second one was located in his backpack. He was held for a bail hearing and then released.

RCMP say they pursue charges related to the ersatz weapons.