For the first time in recent memory, all five Greater Trail municipalities will see their new councils sworn in the same place at the same time.

Rossland will host the ceremony on Thursday evening, to be attended by the incoming mayors and councillors for Trail, Warfield, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Rossland. Judge Rob Brown will administer the oath to the 29 elected officials at the Prestige Mountain Resort.

While similar joint ceremonies have taken place for more than 20 years, Trail has normally held a separate event.

Until 2018, the Rossland courthouse was the usual backdrop. However, that year an administrator for the provincial courts refused to allow the event to be held there, prompting a move to the Prestige.

- Advertisement -

Last month’s election saw Fruitvale and Montrose saw incumbent mayors Steve Morissette and Mike Walsh returned to office, but three municipalities elected new mayors.

In Trail, incumbent councillor Colleen Jones beat incumbent mayor Lisa Pasin, in Rossland incumbent councillor Andy Morel beat former councillor Kim LaFon, and in Warfield Frank Marino beat fellow newcomer Erika Krest.

Castlegar’s swearing-in ceremony will be on Monday, followed by Nelson’s on Tuesday.

The new councils will serve until the fall of 2026.