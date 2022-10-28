Businesses in Greater Trail are being encouraged to take advantage of a new website that offers advice on preparing for disaster.

Developed by Community Futures, the site includes an emergency action plan created to allow businesses to be ready to respond in case of an emergency, as well as tools to create additional plans specific to each business.

“We urge all businesses and entrepreneurs to use this free resource to prepare for the unexpected,” says general manager Erik Kalacis.

The business disaster action plan plan has been tailored specifically for the region in the event of a devastating natural or man-made disaster to hep businesses recover.

Kalacis says the website includes information on emergency alerts and news, planning tools, interactive fire, flood, smoke, road, and power outage maps, local links, checklists and more.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has reviewed the site, which will also be used to pass along information to businesses in the event of a disaster.

Kalacis says the website is relevant to everyone, but they want businesses owners to use it to develop their own action plans, which can help them survive financial disaster.

The website features a planning tool created by business continuity expert Colin O’Leary, who has over a decade of experience working with businesses to overcome challenges.

The tool helps businesses create checklists for emergency contacts and resources, boilerplate text for communications and notifications, assess their insurance needs, create team/employee specific procedures, and document actions to help minimize loss, speed recovery, and keep cashflow flowing.

“We built the website to make this onerous planning task as simple and user-friendly as possible,” says web designer Ron Perepolkin.

The website was made possible with the financial support of Teck Trail Operations, Fortis BC, the City of Trail, the City of Rossland and the Village of Warfield.

The address is www.BizDAP.ca