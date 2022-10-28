The Trail Smoke Eaters have acquired goaltender Keegan Maddocks from the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL. He only played one game for the Ice this season, in which he stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Keegan has played in parts of three seasons in the WHL and the BCHL. Smokies fans may remember Maddocks from when he held the Smoke Eaters to just two goals last November, stopping 41 of 43 shots in a 2-1 Merritt loss at Cominco Arena.

In a corresponding move the Smoke Eaters have added goaltender Cole Tisdale to the 30-day injured reserve list effective immediately.