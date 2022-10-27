The soon-to-be former mayor of Rossland says two projects demonstrate how she has gone full circle during her 14 years on council.

Kathy Moore says she is pleased with council’s adoption of a new Official Community Plan — and with the city’s purchase of a new vehicle.

“The OCP and the vactor truck. Those are the two things. When I first came on council, we bought a big, expensive vactor truck and now we’re replacing it 14 years later.”

The previous OCP was adopted in 2008, just prior to Moore’s election to council. She served two terms as a councillor before being elected mayor in 2014. She was re-elected in 2018 but decided not to seek another term this time.

Her only regret is not being able to work with the incoming council.

“I look at this new council and go ‘Oh, man, they’re such great people. I wish I was going to be working along side them. And of course, I won’t. So that’s a little sad.'”

Nevertheless, she says she is excited about Rossland’s future.

“I think the council that was elected was a really good testament to the majority of the community being happy with what’s been going on for the last eight years. That’s a nice validation.”

Moore says other candidates put forward a different vision for the city, but she feels those who were elected are more aligned with the work of the two previous councils.

She also says she “could have done without social media, but nobody gets completely through local government without some degree of scathing, I think.

“I’ve loved local government. It’s a fabulous way to contribute to your community and feel you’re making a difference. I’m really happy for the time I spent.”

Incumbent councillor Andy Morel has been elected Rossland’s next mayor.