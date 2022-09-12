A new median at the Sunningdale Y intersection has been completed, improving the pedestrian crossings in the area while also providing improvements for drivers.

The city says road markings have been added to delineate laneways and provided a clearer transition for motorists travelling southbound on Hillside Drive.

In a news release, the city said their staff, ICBC road safety engineers and consultant designers supported a design that would provide the benefit of a new crossing without affecting existing traffic patterns.

ICBC contributed half of the $50,000 price tag for the project.

“As the city progresses with the conclusion and adoption of an active transportation network plan, projects such as this will be developed to improve active use and safety,” the city said.