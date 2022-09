Trail RCMP say a routine traffic stop turned up drugs and cash.

They say early Wednesday, an officer spotted a 40-year-old Trail man behind the wheel a Jeep despite being prohibited from driving.

He was pulled over and during a search, the officer discovered what they believed to be seven grams of fentanyl, 8.6 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and $2,500 in cash.

The man will be in court in Rossland on Dec. 15 and is expected to face drug trafficking and driving-related criminal charges.