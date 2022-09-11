The Beaver Valley will see the lone election race in the Kootenay-Columbia school district next month.

Newcomer Sean McFarlane will run against incumbents Darrel Ganzert and Stephen Piccolo. Two of them will be elected on Oct. 15.

Elsewhere, all of the candidates will be elected unopposed.

In Castlegar, incumbent Catherine Zaitsoff is returning along with Gavin Fox. Kristin Ali has been acclaimed to represent rural Castlegar, replacing incumbent Talin Verigin, who did not seek re-election. Ali was previously elected in the city ward.

Longtime Rossland trustee Gordon Smith and Trail trustees Terry Hanik and Mark Wilson will all be acclaimed as well.

Darilyn Simister will be acclaimed to represent Warfield/Area B/Area J, replacing longtime trustee Toni Driutti, who did not seek another term.