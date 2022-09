Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says a wildfire that spread up the bank behind the McDonald’s in Trail is suspicious.

It broke out Friday afternoon. Eight firefighters responded and had it under control in about half an hour, then completed mop up.

Meanwhile, a working smoke alarm is being credited for preventing any major damage after a pot left on a stove at 1533 Fourth Ave. in Trail on Friday afternoon caught fire.

A neighbour called 911.