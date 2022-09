Salmo councillor Jonathan Heatlie will challenge incumbent mayor Diana Lockwood for the position when elections are held next month.

There are also five candidates running for the four council positions. They include incumbent Jennifer Lins and Todd Wallace, who served on council in the 1990s.

Another hopeful is Anne Williams, recently retired from serving as Salmo’s village administrator since 2018. The other candidates are Melanie Cox and Kenzie Neil.

Voting day is Oct. 15.