Five of the 11 rural areas in the Regional District of Central Kootenay will see election races next month.

There include Area J (Lower Arrow-Columbia) where Henny Hanegraaf and Kim Tassone are both running to replace Rick Smith, who did not seek re-election.

There’s a three-way race in Area G (Salmo Valley), where longtime incumbent Hans Cunningham faces challengers Anna Bundschuh and Farrell Segall. Segall is an incumbent Salmo village councillor.

The most hotly contested race is in Area E (Rural Nelson), where Ramona Faust is not seeking re-election after serving 14 years.

Four people have stepped forward to replace her: Reggie Goldsbury, who was runner-up in 2018; incumbent Castlegar city councillor Dan Rye; Cheryl Graham; and Landon Veregin, who filed his papers late Friday.

In Area B (Rural Creston) there is a race between incumbent Tanya Wall and Roger Tierney; and in Area C (Rural Creston) incumbent Adam Casemore and Kelly Vandenberghe are both running.

Among the directors set to be returned by acclamation: Andy Davidoff (Area I, Rural Castlegar); Walter Popoff (Area H, Slocan Valley); Tom Newell (Area F, Rural Nelson), Garry Jackman (Area A, Wynndel/East Shore) and Aimee Watson (Area D, Rural Kaslo).

Teresa Weatherhead will also be acclaimed as the new director for Area K (Arrow Lakes), replacing the retiring Paul Peterson, for whom she was alternate for several years.