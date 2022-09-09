Warfield will see a two-way race for mayor next month while seven council hopefuls vie for four seats.

Frank Marino and Erika Krest will seek the top job. Neither have previous political experience. Krest is the executive director of the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent mayor Diane Langman opted not to seek re-election.

On the council side, incumbents Jim Hill, Raymond Masleck, and Arlene Parkinson all hope to be back. They’re joined in the race by Carolyn Amantea, Jaimie Gage, Fran Noone, and Deb Penner.

Voting day is Oct. 15.