It took until Friday afternoon for anyone to step forward to run for mayor in Rossland, but now there will be a race.

Former councillor Kim Lafond will run against incumbent councillor Andy Morel. Incumbent mayor Kathy Moore did not seek re-election.

There are also a dozen people seeking council seats, but only one incumbent among them, in Stewart Spooner. Former councillor Tim Thatcher is also running, as is Sam Troy, who has run provincially and federally for the Green Party.

The rest of the field consists of Eliza Boyce, Paul Evans, Richard Horney, Craig Humpherys, Richard Kemick, Lisa Kwiatkowski, Brian Pistak, Maya Provencal, and Jeff Weaver.