RDKB: Races in three electoral areas

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary headquarters in Trail. (Courtesy RDKB)

Three of the five incumbent Regional District of Kootenay Boundary directors will face challengers for their jobs in next month’s election.

Area A (Beaver Valley) director Ali Grieve and Area B (Columbia River) director Linda Worley have won another term by acclamation.

But in Area C (Christina Lake), Grace McGregor will run against newcomer Andreas Tomaszewski.

It’s a three way-race in Area D (Rural Grand Forks) where incumbent director Danna O’Donnell is up against Peter Demski and Linda Wiese. O’Donnell is also running for mayor of Grand Forks.

In Area E (West Boundary and Big White), incumbent Vicki Gee also has two people running against her: Sharen Gibbs and Oliver Glaser.

In 2018, all five rural directors were acclaimed.