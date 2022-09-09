Three of the five incumbent Regional District of Kootenay Boundary directors will face challengers for their jobs in next month’s election.

Area A (Beaver Valley) director Ali Grieve and Area B (Columbia River) director Linda Worley have won another term by acclamation.

But in Area C (Christina Lake), Grace McGregor will run against newcomer Andreas Tomaszewski.

It’s a three way-race in Area D (Rural Grand Forks) where incumbent director Danna O’Donnell is up against Peter Demski and Linda Wiese. O’Donnell is also running for mayor of Grand Forks.

- Advertisement -

In Area E (West Boundary and Big White), incumbent Vicki Gee also has two people running against her: Sharen Gibbs and Oliver Glaser.

In 2018, all five rural directors were acclaimed.