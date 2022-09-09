Barring any last-minute additions, there were no new entrants in the race for Trail city council on the final day for council nominations.

The deadline was today at 4 p.m.

Incumbent mayor Lisa Pasin will face incumbent councillor Colleen Jones. It’s the first time two women have run for the top job. In 2018, Pasin became the first woman elected to the position.

The field of 13 council candidates is tied for the largest in the West Kootenay. Only two are incumbents: Paul Butler and Carol Dobie.

The rest of the list is Bev Benson, Donovan Brown, Glen Byle, Nick Cashol, Bryan DeFerro, Ravi Gandha, Thea Hanson, Jeff Jones, Terry Martin, Rebecca Richards, and Doug Wilson. Only DeFerro has run before. He was runner-up for mayor in 2018.