With the exhibition season set to kick off tonight, the Trail Smoke Eaters have acquired forward Mathieu Cobetto-Roy from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in exchange for future considerations.

Cobetto-Roy, from Outremont, Quebec joins the Smoke Eaters ahead of his second season in the BCHL. With the Silverbacks last year Cobetto-Roy put up 26 points in 46 games and played in all situations for the Backs, including the powerplay and penalty kill.

“Mathieu’s addition checks a lot of the boxes we were looking to improve,” general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said in a news release. “We are looking forward to working with him and adding him to our team.”

The Smokies are in Wenatchee for pre-season games tonight and tomorrow and will play their first home games next weekend.