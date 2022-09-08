A 36-year-old Trail woman is accused of breaking into a home on Topping Street and headbutting a resident as he tried to force her to leave.

RCMP say the incident occurred Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Topping Street.

A 24-year-old Trail man and 50-year-Trail woman were inside their home when their dogs started barking at something in their yard.

The pair went to investigate when the suspect suddenly burst through the front door, screaming. Police say the man grabbed the woman and removed her from the home, but in the process she head-butted him.

When police arrived, the woman tried to run but an officer chased her and arrested her when she started to scale a fence.

She’s expected to face one count of break, enter, and assault.