Listen Live
type here...
HomeRegional NewsNewsTrail crash victim not expected to survive
FeaturedRegional NewsNews

Trail crash victim not expected to survive

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Photo by Vista Radio staff.

Trail RCMP say a 31-year-old city woman seriously injured in a head-on crash this week is not expected to live despite “valiant efforts” by first responders to save her.

She was the driver of a westbound Honda Civic that crossed the centre line on Highway 3B near the Glenwood Motel on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. and struck an eastbound Dodge truck.

She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Police suspect she was under the influence of an illicit drug.

Her passenger, also a 31-year-old woman, was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the truck, a 41-year-old Montrose man.

Both vehicles were write-offs. Traffic was detoured until 11 p.m.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News