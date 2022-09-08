Trail RCMP say a 31-year-old city woman seriously injured in a head-on crash this week is not expected to live despite “valiant efforts” by first responders to save her.

She was the driver of a westbound Honda Civic that crossed the centre line on Highway 3B near the Glenwood Motel on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. and struck an eastbound Dodge truck.

She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Police suspect she was under the influence of an illicit drug.

Her passenger, also a 31-year-old woman, was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the truck, a 41-year-old Montrose man.

Both vehicles were write-offs. Traffic was detoured until 11 p.m.