An upgrade to the CPR crossing on Columbia Avenue at 17th Street in Castlegar this month will mean an overnight closure of the city’s main thoroughfare.

“It’s been slated for replacement for quite a few years,” city engineering manager Travis Christianson told council this week. “We’re really happy to see that taking place finally.”

Christianson said they will replace a rubber mat that has caused problems with a concrete panel. However, it will require a full closure of the road. Christianson said it’s not possible to complete the project while allowing single-lane traffic.

So the road will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. and will reopen the following morning at 7 a.m. Electronic sign boards will be in place warning motorists and designated turnaround spots will be provided for anyone who misses the signs.

Christianson said they will also be in contact with businesses who might have night shipments, BC Transit, and the school district.

The crossing will be repaved on Saturday, Sept. 24, but Christianson said they will be able to accomplish that while allowing single-lane traffic.

While there will be no easy detour, emergency vehicles will be allowed to get through on a rough bypass to Woodland Drive that the city will open up.

As part of an agreement with the CPR, the city is on the hook for the cost of the upgrade, estimated at just over $100,000. The work is just to the crossing grade. New crossing signals were previously installed.

“This has been going on for years with piles of complaints,” councillor Dan Rye said. “It’s good to see we’re finally going to get it done. I’m sorry we’re the ones having to pay for it, but it’s probably going to save a lot of headaches and phone calls to city hall.”