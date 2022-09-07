Last month was way drier and warmer than normal, according to a roundup of weather statistics from the Southeast Fire Centre.

Forecaster Jesse Ellis says the Castlegar airport received 6.4 millimeters of rain in August, which was just 21 per cent of the normal 30.4 mm.

The evening of the 11th saw moderate to heavy rain along with dime-sized hail and gusty winds. Thunderstorms between the 21st and 26th were relatively dry, with rainfall ranging from nothing to 0.2 mm each day.

The average temperature was also 2.7 degrees above normal.

The highest teperature was 36.6 degrees on the 8th. The all-time record for the month is exactly 40 degrees, set on Aug. 17 and 18, 1967.

The lowest temperature of the month was 6.7 degrees on the morning of the 28th. The record low is 2.5 degrees, set on Aug. 25, 1992.

One new daily high was set on the 30th when it reached 35.6 degrees, beating the old record of 35 set in 1967.